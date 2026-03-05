FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

Shares of FALC stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. FalconStor Software has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.55.

FalconStor Software, Inc is a provider of enterprise data protection and storage virtualization solutions designed to help organizations manage, protect and recover their critical data. The company’s offerings focus on reducing the complexity and cost of backup, replication and disaster recovery through software-defined storage technologies. By abstracting physical storage resources and automating data movement, FalconStor enables seamless integration with heterogeneous storage environments.

The company’s flagship platform, FreeStor, delivers a vendor-agnostic storage virtualization layer that supports continuous data protection (CDP), snapshot management, replication and orchestration across on-premises, cloud and hybrid infrastructures.

