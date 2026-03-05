A&W REVENUE IF (TSE:AW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

A&W REVENUE IF (TSE:AW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$92.98 million during the quarter.

A&W REVENUE IF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TSE AW opened at C$37.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$902.32 million and a P/E ratio of 25.25. A&W REVENUE IF has a 52 week low of C$28.36 and a 52 week high of C$40.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.45.

About A&W REVENUE IF

A&W is a publicly traded company and is the second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain in Canada. Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family ®, Chubby Chicken ® and A&W Root Beer ®. A&W’s shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol “AW”.

