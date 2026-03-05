Insig AI (LON:INSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 and last traded at GBX 13.34, with a volume of 443763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.

Insig AI Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -90.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Insig AI (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Insig AI had a positive return on equity of 605.40% and a negative net margin of 609.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Insig AI

In other news, insider Richard Bernstein bought 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 per share, with a total value of £11,600. Also, insider Richard Cooper purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £11,500. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 342,120 shares of company stock worth $6,958,280. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.

