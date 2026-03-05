Insig AI (LON:INSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 and last traded at GBX 13.34, with a volume of 443763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.
Insig AI Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -90.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.08.
Insig AI (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Insig AI had a positive return on equity of 605.40% and a negative net margin of 609.63%.
Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.
