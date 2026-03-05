Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Earns Sell Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EIX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

NYSE EIX traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.38. The company had a trading volume of 320,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Edison International by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Edison International by 677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Edison International by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

