Vaulta (A) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $122.25 Million

Vaulta (A) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Vaulta has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Vaulta has a market capitalization of $122.25 million and $23.51 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vaulta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Vaulta Coin Profile

Vaulta launched on May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. The official message board for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com/resources. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vaulta’s official website is www.vaulta.com.

Vaulta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vaulta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vaulta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

