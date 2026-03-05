HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic Outlook of Harrow Q3 Earnings

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harrow in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
HROW has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Harrow in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Harrow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Harrow from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Harrow from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harrow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.
Harrow Price Performance
Harrow stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.69 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. Harrow has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $54.85.
Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Harrow had a positive return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.42 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harrow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 232.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harrow during the third quarter worth $1,088,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harrow News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Harrow this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record 2025 results with strong revenue and EBITDA growth, supporting the longer?term story of rising sales across key ophthalmic product lines. Harrow Health Posts Record 2025 Results, Sets 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: H.C. Wainwright raised its price target to $70 with a “buy” rating, signaling some analysts still see substantial upside. H.C. Wainwright PT Raised to $70
- Positive Sentiment: Management will present at the Leerink Partner’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (Mar 10), giving investors fresh management commentary and Q&A access. Harrow to Present at Leerink Partner’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald trimmed its target slightly (from $94 to $91) but kept an overweight rating — a modest calibration rather than a rejection of the thesis. Cantor Fitzgerald PT Change
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and analyst notes highlight strong top?line growth and adjusted EBITDA gains, but also point to mix effects (customer stocking and product transitions) that complicate the forward picture. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Shares initially gapped down after the quarterly earnings release, driven by an EPS miss and investor disappointment despite revenue growth. Harrow Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Harrow’s FY?2026 revenue guidance of $350M–$365M is materially below consensus (~$394M), a central reason for near?term negative reaction as investors reassess growth pacing. Guidance and Post?Earnings Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: At least one independent analyst piece downgraded HROW to “Sell,” citing low margins, high leverage/interest expense and reliance on one?time stocking to boost results — increased risk to cash flow if growth requires heavier spending. Seeking Alpha Downgrade
About Harrow
Harrow Health, Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) is a U.S.-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmic therapeutics and diagnostics. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of proprietary, generic and branded eye care products designed to treat a range of ocular conditions, including glaucoma, ocular hypertension, dry eye disease and other anterior segment disorders.
Through its wholly owned affiliate ImprimisRx, Harrow Health offers a direct-to-physician model for customized formulations as well as low-cost generic alternatives.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Harrow
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.