HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic Outlook of Harrow Q3 Earnings

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harrow in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Harrow alerts:

HROW has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Harrow in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Harrow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Harrow from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Harrow from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harrow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Harrow Price Performance

Harrow stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.69 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. Harrow has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Harrow had a positive return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.42 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harrow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 232.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harrow during the third quarter worth $1,088,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Harrow this week:

About Harrow

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) is a U.S.-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmic therapeutics and diagnostics. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of proprietary, generic and branded eye care products designed to treat a range of ocular conditions, including glaucoma, ocular hypertension, dry eye disease and other anterior segment disorders.

Through its wholly owned affiliate ImprimisRx, Harrow Health offers a direct-to-physician model for customized formulations as well as low-cost generic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.