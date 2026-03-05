Traxx Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34.33 Thousand (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Traxx token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Traxx has a total market cap of $34.33 thousand and $2.83 thousand worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Traxx has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Traxx

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,676,078 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token, Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks. The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token. Telegram, Discord, MediumDocs”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

