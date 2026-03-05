SLT (SLT) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

SLT (SLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. SLT has a market cap of $125.54 million and $181.23 thousand worth of SLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SLT token can currently be purchased for $12.55 or 0.00017225 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SLT has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SLT Token Profile

SLT’s genesis date was March 14th, 2025. SLT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. SLT’s official message board is t.me/smartlogisticst. SLT’s official website is slt.game. SLT’s official Twitter account is @smartlogisticst.

Buying and Selling SLT

According to CryptoCompare, “SLT (SLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SLT has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of SLT is 12.48959919 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $243,963.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://slt.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

