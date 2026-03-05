Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,851,882 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,167,647 shares.The stock last traded at $12.4850 and had previously closed at $12.82.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTY. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: PTY) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The fund’s primary objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve these goals through investment in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities, loan participations and other fixed-income instruments.

PTY primarily invests in a broad range of U.S.

