Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,851,882 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,167,647 shares.The stock last traded at $12.4850 and had previously closed at $12.82.
Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.
Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%.
Institutional Trading of Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
About Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
The Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: PTY) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The fund’s primary objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve these goals through investment in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities, loan participations and other fixed-income instruments.
PTY primarily invests in a broad range of U.S.
