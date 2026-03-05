Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.950-11.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5 billion-$12.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.9 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.600-1.750 EPS.

NYSE:BURL opened at $300.46 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $332.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 41.02%. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $331.00 target price on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.69.

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed its "Outperform" rating on BURL, a clear analyst vote of confidence that can support the stock and attract buyers ahead of earnings.

Burlington announced multiple new store openings and reopenings (El Paso, Tupelo, Shops at Boardman Park, Yarbrough Plaza), signaling continued square-footage growth and market penetration that supports longer-term revenue expansion. These openings are tangible execution catalysts for the retail footprint story.

Burlington took a large box at Regency Plaza as AutoZone moved in nearby — local leasing activity can indicate favorable real estate economics and demand for big-box locations.

Multiple previews and what-to-expect pieces discuss whether Burlington's off-price model can outpace forecasts — these are watch-items that increase volatility around the earnings release but don't change fundamentals by themselves. Investors will key on comparable sales, margin trends, and inventory flow.

Other earnings previews (Benzinga, Yahoo Finance) reiterate the same focus points — consensus EPS, comps, and inventory. These previews keep expectations centralized but are unlikely to move the stock until actual results are released.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

