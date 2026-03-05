Mann Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB

Mann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Mann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mann Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 462,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 13,845,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,952,000 after acquiring an additional 203,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 66,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $34.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Hartford Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal. HTRB was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

