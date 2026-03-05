Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.79, but opened at $43.49. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Life360 shares last traded at $41.9450, with a volume of 478,230 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Life360 from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Life360 from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

In other news, Director Chris Hulls sold 1,846 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $118,070.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $241,312.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,110 shares in the company, valued at $935,134.20. This represents a 20.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock worth $1,766,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Life360 by 824.1% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life360 in the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Life360 by 71.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Trading Up 2.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company’s services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

