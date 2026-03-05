Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.79, but opened at $43.49. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Life360 shares last traded at $41.9450, with a volume of 478,230 shares traded.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Life360 from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Life360 from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life360
Insider Buying and Selling at Life360
More Life360 News
Here are the key news stories impacting Life360 this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results and company commentary highlighted record revenue growth and strategic expansions, supporting the revenue/monetization story that investors have been watching. Life360, Inc. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Summary
- Positive Sentiment: The full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript provides more detail on product roadmap, ad monetization progress and margin dynamics — useful for investors modeling longer-term revenue and ARPU improvements. Life360, Inc. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target from $110 to $75 but kept a “buy” rating — the reduced PT trims upside vs. prior analyst optimism but the continued buy endorsement signals institutional support for the growth thesis. UBS Lowers Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance was updated with revenue guided to roughly $640M–$680M (consensus ~ $655.9M); EPS guidance was not clearly specified in the release — revenue range overlaps consensus, so impact depends on where results ultimately print within the band. FY2026 Guidance Update
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference — the transcript reiterates strategy around location-based advertising, subscription growth and AI/product initiatives; useful context but not a catalyst by itself. Morgan Stanley Presentation Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Life360’s transformation of user location data into an advertising revenue engine underscores new monetization levers but also raises regulatory/privacy scrutiny risk — a mixed read for investors. Ad Monetization Article
- Negative Sentiment: Market reports and regional press flagged slower user growth and investor concern about AI-related competitive risks, which drove a sharp one-day share decline earlier in the week — this remains the main near-term negative catalyst. Shares Drop on Slower User Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Notes from markets coverage (ASX/other outlets) repeated the stock weakness narrative — headline-driven selling amplified volatility. Market Coverage – Life360 Sinks
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Life360 by 824.1% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life360 in the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Life360 by 71.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Life360 Trading Up 2.0%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Life360
Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company’s services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.
The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Life360
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.