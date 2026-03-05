Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104 and last traded at GBX 104, with a volume of 75335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostelworld Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 201.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.18. The company has a market capitalization of £131.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services. In addition, it engages in the technology trading business. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

