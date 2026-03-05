Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,840 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the January 29th total of 33,217 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,659 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 19,659 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cheetah Mobile by 852.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheetah Mobile has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE CMCM opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile internet company primarily focused on developing and distributing utility and entertainment applications for smartphones and tablets. Its portfolio includes well-known security and optimization products such as Clean Master, Security Master and Battery Doctor, alongside consumer-oriented offerings in mobile gaming and content discovery. The company’s software solutions are designed to enhance device performance, improve privacy protection and deliver engaging digital experiences for end users.

Founded as the mobile internet division of Kingsoft in 2010, Cheetah Mobile spun off as an independent, publicly traded company in late 2014.

Featured Articles

