Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Up 23.6% in February

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 694,193 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the January 29th total of 561,643 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 309,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orix Corp Ads from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Orix Corp Ads has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Institutional Trading of Orix Corp Ads
Orix Corp Ads Stock Down 2.3%
IX stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. Orix Corp Ads has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32.
Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Orix Corp Ads Company Profile
ORIX Corporation ADS (NYSE: IX) is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX’s ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.
