Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 and last traded at GBX 0.10, with a volume of 102694555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.91.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications. It also provides carbon-ceramic materials for various applications, such as motorsports, military, and other special vehicles. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Liverpool, the United Kingdom.

