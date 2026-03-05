Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Trading Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.21 and last traded at $76.92. Approximately 225,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 363,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

AGYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research raised Agilysys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.32.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Agilysys had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director Melvin L. Keating bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.62 per share, with a total value of $25,086.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,285.34. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,571,000 after purchasing an additional 58,691 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 38.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 627,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after buying an additional 175,137 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Agilysys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 644,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,037 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 205,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

