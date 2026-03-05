ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Holdings Cut by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,232 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $255,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.06.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $113.93 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average is $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,312 shares of company stock worth $2,049,912. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

