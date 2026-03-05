ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Holdings Cut by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,232 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $255,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow
Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow launched its Autonomous Workforce — a suite of AI specialists/agents built to complete enterprise workflows (including integrations like Moveworks). The product rollout reinforces ServiceNow’s positioning as an enterprise AI workflow leader and is being cited as a growth driver. ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Launches New Autonomous Workforce
- Positive Sentiment: Customer/partner traction: ServiceNow is working with NTT DOCOMO and StarHub to speed up global roaming problem resolution using its AI tools — a visible telecom win that validates enterprise demand for AI-enabled workflow automation. ServiceNow, NTT DOCOMO, StarHub Join Forces To End Roaming Nightmares With AI
- Positive Sentiment: Sentiment and momentum reversal: Retail sentiment (Reddit) and coverage picked up, coinciding with an ~8–9% pop that traders attributed to a reassessment after the AI-driven selloff — this pushed short-term buying and helped reverse a multi-month downtrend. ServiceNow Jumps 8.78% as Reddit Reconsiders
- Positive Sentiment: Product integration and messaging: Senior exec interviews and appearances (SVP on Moveworks, Morgan Stanley conference transcript) emphasize platform execution over LLM hype and highlight new partnerships/integrations — supportive for adoption and upsell. SVP & GM of ServiceNow on Moveworks, CVS & AI Future Morgan Stanley conference transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical read: Chart analysts point to a double-bottom breakout and bullish MACD/RSI moves suggesting a trend shift; these technicals can attract momentum traders but need volume/confirmation for a durable reversal. ServiceNow Price Forecast: Double Bottom Signals Trend Shift
- Neutral Sentiment: Media/analyst coverage: Positive write-ups (Forbes, MarketBeat, Benzinga) and inclusion on “AI growth” lists have lifted attention but are commentary-driven — helpful for sentiment but not direct proof of sustained revenue acceleration. How ServiceNow Stock Rises To $148
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ServiceNow Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NOW stock opened at $113.93 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average is $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow
In related news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,021,271.13. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,312 shares of company stock worth $2,049,912. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.
The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.
