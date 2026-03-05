Xponance Inc. Sells 5,961 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 999.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.9%

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $102.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.