Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $355.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $341.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.67.

Shares of VEEV opened at $188.09 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $168.13 and a 1-year high of $310.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.39.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.14. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 27.93%.The business had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 196.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

