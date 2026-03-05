Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $355.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $341.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.67.
Veeva Systems Price Performance
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.14. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 27.93%.The business had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veeva Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Activity at Veeva Systems
In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,101.72. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 196.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Veeva Systems
Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised guidance — Veeva reported $836M in Q4 revenue (up ~16% YoY) and $2.06 non?GAAP EPS, both above consensus; management issued FY?27 EPS and revenue targets well above Street expectations, and Q1 guidance also topped forecasts, underpinning the rally. Veeva Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strong guidance detail — Company gave FY?27 EPS guidance of ~8.85 (above consensus ~7.59) and Q1 EPS of 2.13–2.14 (well above consensus), plus revenue guidance ahead of estimates, improving forward visibility for investors. Veeva Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Vault CRM adoption & AI momentum — Veeva said more than 125 customers are live on Vault CRM and signals CRM could be ~10% of revenue by 2030 as its agentic CRM and Veeva AI rollout accelerate, supporting a multi-year growth runway and TAM expansion. More Than 125 Customers Worldwide Live on Vault CRM
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/media support on durability vs. AI fears — Several outlets and analysts flagged Veeva’s vertical focus and product positioning (Vault CRM + AI) as reasons it can withstand broader software/AI disruption concerns, helping sentiment. Veeva Systems Stock Rallies After Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — Full earnings release, presentation and call transcript were posted (useful for modeling and management commentary on CRM adoption and margins). These provide detail but no new surprise beyond the beat/guidance. Q4 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and mixed reactions — Some analysts trimmed forecasts after the print (notably highlighted by coverage that some firms reduced estimates despite the beat), which could limit upside and add volatility as investors re?work models. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Veeva Systems Following Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Competition and past management disclosures — Pre?earnings coverage highlighted competitive pressure in CRM and a prior management disclosure that led to short?term weakness; these competitive dynamics remain a watch item for longer?term margin and share gains. Veeva Systems (VEEV) Retreated Following Management’s Competitive Losses Disclosure
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.
Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.
