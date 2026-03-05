Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,718 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.98.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.74.

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

