Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $917,194.21 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.29 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The company has a market cap of $367.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.21.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlight PG as one of four consumer-products names set to benefit from resilient staples demand, digital expansion and portfolio optimization — a supportive industry backdrop that can lift sentiment for large, diversified staples names like P&G. Read More.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

