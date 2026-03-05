Element Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.32 and a one year high of $59.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1696 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

