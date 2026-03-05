Crcm LP Raises Stock Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR $BNR

Crcm LP lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech accounts for about 0.5% of Crcm LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crcm LP owned approximately 2.06% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

BNR opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $41.72.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ: BNR) is a precision oncology company specializing in the development and commercialization of next-generation sequencing (NGS)–based cancer diagnostics. The company’s core business revolves around liquid biopsy tests, which analyze circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from blood samples to detect genetic mutations associated with various solid tumors. By enabling noninvasive profiling of tumor genomics, Burning Rock Biotech aims to guide personalized therapy decisions and monitor treatment response in cancer patients.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Burning Rock Biotech launched its first clinical services in the mid-2010s and subsequently expanded its laboratory network across major Chinese cities.

