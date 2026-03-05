El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on El Pollo Loco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th.

LOCO opened at $11.18 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 197.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 680,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 451,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 31.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ: LOCO) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in Mexican-style fire-grilled chicken and complementary menu offerings. The company’s signature product is its marinated, flame-grilled chicken, which is prepared in an open-flame rotisserie and served in a variety of formats including tacos, burritos, bowls and salads. In addition to its core chicken offerings, El Pollo Loco menu items feature fresh-made salsas, guacamole, sides such as charro beans and fresh tortillas, as well as a selection of beverages and desserts.

Founded in 1975 in Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico, by Juan Francisco Ochoa, the concept expanded into the United States in 1980 with its first U.S.

