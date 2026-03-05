Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $549,000 Investment in Gencor Industries, Inc. $GENC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $17.60 price objective on Gencor Industries in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Gencor Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gencor Industries in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gencor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ GENC opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $233.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20.

Gencor Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. The company also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.