CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,668 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $261,544.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,135.68. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 50,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $4,997,500.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,336,165 shares of company stock worth $372,860,338.

CoreWeave Trading Up 7.8%

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.01. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave announced a multi?year agreement to power Perplexity’s AI inference workloads — a bellwether customer win that validates CoreWeave’s specialization in low?latency inference infrastructure and likely supports revenue consistency from high?volume inference demand. CoreWeave Announces Agreement to Power Perplexity’s AI Inference Workloads

CoreWeave announced a multi?year agreement to power Perplexity’s AI inference workloads — a bellwether customer win that validates CoreWeave’s specialization in low?latency inference infrastructure and likely supports revenue consistency from high?volume inference demand. Positive Sentiment: Management points to a very large, contractually secured backlog (~$66.8B per recent coverage), which underpins multi?year revenue visibility and is a central bullish argument that investors cite when valuing future cash flows. CoreWeave press release / company disclosure

Management points to a very large, contractually secured backlog (~$66.8B per recent coverage), which underpins multi?year revenue visibility and is a central bullish argument that investors cite when valuing future cash flows. Positive Sentiment: Some sell?side support persists: H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy and Citi/other firms continue to cover the name (Citigroup lowered its price target but maintained a Buy), leaving analyst attention and potential institutional interest intact. Benzinga (Citigroup price target note)

Some sell?side support persists: H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy and Citi/other firms continue to cover the name (Citigroup lowered its price target but maintained a Buy), leaving analyst attention and potential institutional interest intact. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reports in early March show effectively no reported short position (data here is noisy/unusual), so short?covering dynamics are not a clear driver right now.

Short?interest reports in early March show effectively no reported short position (data here is noisy/unusual), so short?covering dynamics are not a clear driver right now. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?fraud class actions and a flurry of law?firm notices (lead?plaintiff deadlines around March 13) have emerged following Q4 weakness — this legal overhang increases uncertainty and can pressure sentiment and trading. Hagens Berman / GlobeNewswire

Multiple securities?fraud class actions and a flurry of law?firm notices (lead?plaintiff deadlines around March 13) have emerged following Q4 weakness — this legal overhang increases uncertainty and can pressure sentiment and trading. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results showed explosive revenue growth but a larger net loss (reported ~$452M) and an EPS miss; management’s heavy capex plan and higher interest expense have raised execution and leverage concerns that drove recent steep share declines. Seeking Alpha (Q4 analysis)

Q4 results showed explosive revenue growth but a larger net loss (reported ~$452M) and an EPS miss; management’s heavy capex plan and higher interest expense have raised execution and leverage concerns that drove recent steep share declines. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and opinion pieces range from “bargain” to “warning”/downgrade calls; negative headlines (earnings miss, heavy capex, allegations) and reports of insider selling have amplified volatility and contributed to recent selling pressure. Seeking Alpha (rating downgrade/opinion) AmericanBankingNews (insider selling)

About CoreWeave

(Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.