Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 123.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $119,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,248,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,340,000 after purchasing an additional 759,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,230,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,019,000 after buying an additional 330,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 44.8% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,228,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,184,000 after acquiring an additional 379,904 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $2,384,823.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,326,116.96. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $4,016,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,235.05. The trade was a 34.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,748 shares of company stock valued at $13,085,442. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $159.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $175.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 1.32%.The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Featured Articles

