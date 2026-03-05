IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $126,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.7% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,065.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $648.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.66. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $769.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $668.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at $54,975,125.30. The trade was a 21.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total value of $3,369,657.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. This trade represents a 29.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,199 shares of company stock valued at $28,746,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

