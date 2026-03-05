Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $133 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 267,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $132,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $266.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.50. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $268.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

