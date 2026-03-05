Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $120.52 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 384,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 385,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $120,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 61.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total transaction of $16,648,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $359.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.10 and its 200-day moving average is $339.97. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a one year low of $176.61 and a one year high of $389.15.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $422.00 price target on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.19.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

