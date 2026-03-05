Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,530 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $112,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $338.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $344.42. The company has a market cap of $575.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

