Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 216,813 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 346.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,813 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $96,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-On by 20.1% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 18.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $383.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $289.81 and a one year high of $390.13.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is 50.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Snap-On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $375.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $409.00 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-On from $405.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNA

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.57, for a total value of $534,071.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,991.41. The trade was a 32.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.13, for a total value of $3,081,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,332.40. This represents a 29.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,429 shares of company stock valued at $17,598,523. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap?On Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company’s product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap?On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap?On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.