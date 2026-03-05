Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,618,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,166 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR Atleos were worth $102,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NATL. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in NCR Atleos during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in NCR Atleos by 1,327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 407.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 60.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Atleos by 27.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR Atleos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NATL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded NCR Atleos from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.40 in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.40 target price on NCR Atleos in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of NCR Atleos in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

NCR Atleos Stock Performance

Shares of NCR Atleos stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. NCR Atleos Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 84.28%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About NCR Atleos

(Free Report)

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Atleos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Atleos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.