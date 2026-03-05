Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 55,124 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,124 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $107,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,087,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Northern Trust by 19.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,793,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,748 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2,397.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 630,717 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,888,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 154.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 805,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,191,000 after purchasing an additional 488,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Clive Bellows sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $166,758.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,159.58. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Petrino purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.91 per share, with a total value of $148,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,332 shares in the company, valued at $496,168.12. The trade was a 42.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,900. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $145.07 on Thursday. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Northern Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price objective on Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company’s core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust’s product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

