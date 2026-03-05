Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,323 Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. $NPCE

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) by 190.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeuroPace were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NeuroPace by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 66,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 149,595 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NeuroPace by 529.2% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 242,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 203,640 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 216,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 143,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NeuroPace by 16.2% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about NeuroPace
Here are the key news stories impacting NeuroPace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 top-line and EPS beat — Revenue of $26.6M (+24% YoY) and an EPS loss smaller than expected; RNS System revenue grew ~26%, signaling healthy product adoption. NeuroPace, Inc. (NPCE) Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated its 2026 outlook and provided a full press release & corporate update reinforcing operational progress and revenue trajectory. NeuroPace Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Reiterates 2026 Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call; transcripts and highlights are available for color on execution, margins and commercialization cadence (useful for longer-term thesis, less immediate price impact). NeuroPace (NPCE) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was provided at roughly $98.0M–$100.0M, which is close to consensus (~$98.7M) — this reduces surprise risk but is not a clear upside catalyst. NeuroPace Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Reiterates 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $21.0M–$22.0M is materially below the street (~$25.3M), creating near-term downside risk to estimates and investor confidence. NeuroPace Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Reiterates 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable with negative margins and high leverage metrics noted in recent summaries, factors that can amplify price volatility if growth slows. Listen to Conference Call / Press Release
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NeuroPace Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $13.95 on Thursday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $464.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.
NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 103.49% and a negative net margin of 21.47%.The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
NeuroPace Company Profile
NeuroPace, Inc is a medical device company based in Mountain View, California, that develops innovative neuromodulation systems for the treatment of neurological disorders. Founded in the late 1990s out of research at Stanford University, the company’s mission centers on delivering closed-loop, “smart” therapies that monitor and respond to electrical activity in the brain. In 2020, NeuroPace completed its initial public offering and now trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker NPCE.
The company’s flagship product, the RNS® System, is an implantable device designed for adults with medically refractory focal epilepsy.
