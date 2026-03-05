Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $98.44 Million Stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,353 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF makes up 8.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 2.52% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $98,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

