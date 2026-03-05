Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stake in NexGen Energy $NXE

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,495 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of NexGen Energy worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 287,500.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.41.

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company’s primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen’s technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world’s most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

