The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.4% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,328,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,666,732,000 after purchasing an additional 246,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $420.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This trade represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3%

SHW stock opened at $347.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.30. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

