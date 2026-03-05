Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,498.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 175,676 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,881.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 36,364 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25.
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
