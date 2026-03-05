Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by Corient IA LLC

Corient IA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 2.1% of Corient IA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Corient IA LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $1,633,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 51.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,635,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,071 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 68.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,915,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,617,000 after purchasing an additional 780,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,221,000 after purchasing an additional 719,888 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $260.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.68 and a 200-day moving average of $204.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

