Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT is Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,539.6% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 59,297,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,500,652,000 after buying an additional 58,995,198 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,058,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,356,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,981 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,214,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,290,000 after acquiring an additional 940,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,384,000.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $79.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3181 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

