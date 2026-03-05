Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases 28,208 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,208 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.27% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $37,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 324.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

AVEM stock opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

