Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 11,402 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises 1.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $15,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 91,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $596,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $118.96 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.91 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

