Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 76.8% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNQ opened at $95.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

