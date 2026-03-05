Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 652.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 2,005,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $172,499,918.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,955,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,208,776. The trade was a 33.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $8,917,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 660,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,895,179.94. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 561,698 shares of company stock worth $50,388,337. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $128 and maintained a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside vs. the current level — this is a material analyst catalyst that can support upside interest. UBS price target raise

UBS raised its price target to $128 and maintained a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside vs. the current level — this is a material analyst catalyst that can support upside interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and commentary highlight Kymera’s strong cash position (~$1.6B) and advancing degraders (KT?621, KT?579) into mid?stage trials — these program milestones (2026–2027 catalysts) underpin medium?term upside. Seeking Alpha pipeline write-up

Analyst coverage and commentary highlight Kymera’s strong cash position (~$1.6B) and advancing degraders (KT?621, KT?579) into mid?stage trials — these program milestones (2026–2027 catalysts) underpin medium?term upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent press roundups note broad analyst bullishness on select healthcare names including Kymera, which can help sustain investor interest from institutions and momentum traders. Globe and Mail analyst roundup

Recent press roundups note broad analyst bullishness on select healthcare names including Kymera, which can help sustain investor interest from institutions and momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Fundamentals remain mixed: recent quarterly results included a revenue shortfall and wider losses, which keep near?term valuation sensitive to execution and clinical readouts. (Context referenced in analyst coverage above.) Seeking Alpha: financial context

Fundamentals remain mixed: recent quarterly results included a revenue shortfall and wider losses, which keep near?term valuation sensitive to execution and clinical readouts. (Context referenced in analyst coverage above.) Negative Sentiment: Large director sale: Director Bruce Booth sold 81,866 shares (~$7.38M) — a ~10.8% reduction in his holding — which is a notable insider disposition that may create near?term selling pressure or prompt investor questions about timing. Bruce Booth Form 4

Large director sale: Director Bruce Booth sold 81,866 shares (~$7.38M) — a ~10.8% reduction in his holding — which is a notable insider disposition that may create near?term selling pressure or prompt investor questions about timing. Negative Sentiment: Multiple executive sales: CFO Bruce Jacobs, COO Jeremy Chadwick and insider Jared Gollob completed several transactions across March 2–4 totaling tens of thousands of shares at prices in the mid?$80s to ~$90 — cumulative insider selling raises short?term supply concerns. Insider filings

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small?molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease?causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

