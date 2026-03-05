Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 8,358 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.71.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,300.64. This represents a 41.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4%

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $406.62 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $370.70 and a 12-month high of $499.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.18%.Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.74. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.61%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

