GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) CFO Jeffery Ernest Whicker Sells 24,875 Shares of Stock

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffery Ernest Whicker sold 24,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $747,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,441.50. The trade was a 64.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffery Ernest Whicker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jeffery Ernest Whicker sold 7,125 shares of GBank Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $213,607.50.

GBank Financial Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:GBFH opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $439.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GBank Financial ( NASDAQ:GBFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter. GBank Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 19.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBFH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in GBank Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of GBank Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of GBank Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GBank Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GBFH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GBank Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on GBank Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JonesTrading decreased their price objective on GBank Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GBank Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

