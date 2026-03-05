Lifesci Capital Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for DYN

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Lifesci Capital analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02).

Several other research firms have also commented on DYN. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering set a $23.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of DYN opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,183 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 168.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company’s proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor?mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne’s lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

