Q1 EPS Estimates for Urogen Pharma Lifted by HC Wainwright

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Urogen Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for Urogen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million.

URGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urogen Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Urogen Pharma

Urogen Pharma Price Performance

Urogen Pharma stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $981.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.34. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87.

Insider Activity

In other Urogen Pharma news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $147,261.51. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 51,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,608.94. This represents a 12.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $145,174.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 144,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,754.65. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urogen Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,594.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Urogen Pharma by 491.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company’s lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.